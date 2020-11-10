Light Up Neston With the Window Wanderland

Published: 10th November 2020 17:00

Wouldn't it be lovely to take a stroll around your local streets and see a gallery of fabulously festive windows this Christmas?

Well that's the plan!

Neston is joining in with Window Wanderland - a national initiative to light up neighbourhoods, offering an uplifting trail that you can follow in your own time.

Families, groups, shops, and businesses are warmly encouraged to create their own window designs, to be lit and displayed to coincide with the Christmas Lights Switch On event on 28th November 2020 in a mass celebration.

There are hints and tips on how to make a great display for your own windows on the Christmas In Neston website. Make it bright, make it light and, above all, make it festive.

Use your own materials, or pick up a kit, for £3, from Neston Community Youth Centre in Burton Road (CH64 9RE). They're open Weekdays (except Thursday) 10am - 2:30pm.

Let's light up this town!

#christmasinneston

www.christmasinneston.com

