Applications Now Open for New Cheshire West Business Support Grants

Published: 9th November 2020 17:10

Applications are now being invited for Cheshire West COVID-19 business support grants.

The Government has provided a package of measures to support businesses during the current period of disruption caused by COVID-19. There are a number of different grants available, but you only need to complete one application form; the Council will make a payment for each grant you are eligible for.

You can receive a one-off grant payment for the four week national lockdown period, with the amount payable dependent on the rateable value of your business premises. To be eligible your business must have been open as usual up to 4 November and providing in-person services to customers from your premises but required to close on 5 November and includes non-essential retail, leisure, personal care, sports facilities and hospitality businesses. The Council has no discretion over this grant and will make payments in line with government guidance. 

Click here for more details on what's available, and to apply for any grants you may be eligible for. Please note that you should only complete the form once, as duplicate applications will only delay any potential payments.

