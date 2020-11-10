Neston Flicks at Home

Published: 10th November 2020 09:32

The wonderful volunteers at Neston Flicks have been working hard behind the scenes to see how they can continue to entertain you despite lockdown and tier restrictitions.

Until the monthly events can resume properly, they've introduced Neston Flicks at Home. They are now bringing you a feature direct to your laptop, tablet, and if you know how, your own TV, that you can enjoy any time until the next movie is delivered.

Currently you can view the wonderful 1957​ comedy 'The Smallest Show on Earth' starring Peter Sellers and Margaret Rutherford. The story is that Bill Travers and Virginia McKenna inherit a run down cinema. If you are of a certain age, I'm sure you may remember a cinema like this.

For your front row seat visit https://www.nestoncyc.org.uk/neston-flicks

