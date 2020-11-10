Co-Op Donation Tops Off an Unusual Year at Hadlow Road Station

Author: Hilary Booth Published: 10th November 2020 09:40

Hilary Booth from the Friends of Hadlow Road station in Willaston brings us their final newsletter for this year.



Well what a year 2020 has been. It has restricted what could be done at the station quite considerably. Thanks to everyone for their support in many different ways.

Work has however continued at the station. CWAC have now done the repair work to the rails at the signal box, and our woodworking volunteers have completed other repairs and repainted all the new wood. It now looks perfect again.

Repairs to the metal historic signs around the station including Bovril and Hudsons Soap are all being continued.

Fence repair work by the level crossing gates, has now all been completed, by our light engineering group of volunteers, and also looks perfect again.

One wonderful bit of news is that the local Co-op stores have very generously donated over £3500.00 to Friends of Hadlow Station, for which we give them many thanks.

We have had two very successful Take Away Pop-up café mornings, which were very well attended and we were able to enjoy some sunshine. Sadly however we have had to cancel the November Take Away as it was felt that it would be morally wrong for customers to be congregating on the station platform during a second English lockdown.

My next report will be for the February 2021 issue, when hopefully the pandemic may be under some sort of control.

In the meantime I would like to wish everyone a very happy (if different) Christmas, and hope that we will all be able to join our family, or friends during the festive season.

Take care and stay well.

Hilary Booth

