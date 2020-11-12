  • Bookmark this page

Could You Be a Neston Christmas Dinner Angel?

Published: 12th November 2020 08:00

As part of the wonderful Christmas in Neston programme, Neston Community Youth Centre have hatched a plan to try and ensure that anyone who wants one can access a Christmas dinner this year.

Zaria Shreef - Neston Christmas Dinner Angels co-ordinatorZaria Shreef - Neston Christmas Dinner Angels co-ordinator

A community Christmas Day dinner has been hosted by volunteers at Parkgate and Neston URC for several years now, but due to the ever-changing restrictions on public gatherings due to Covid-19, this cannot be held this year.

NCYC are stepping into the breach with the Neston Christmas Dinner Angels project, which will seek to match people who need a meal with those willing to cook and deliver it.  Co-ordinator Zaria Shreef said:  "We're looking for people who could make an extra plate of Christmas dinner for someone locally who is either on their own or struggling to enjoy the day.

"We know that many who usually cook for large family gatherings will likely be cooking for less people this year. If that sounds like you, could you spare a couple of dinners?

"We know there are people every year who do not or cannot enjoy a Christmas Dinner whether it is because they live alone and making a full dinner for one is not worth it or because they are struggling to feed a family already.

"We would like to enlist your help in making sure that as many people as possible don't spend the whole day alone or having a miserable time."

If you can help, please sign up here. You can also email zaria@nestoncyc.org.uk for more information.

Christmas in Neston

@christmasinnneston

 

