Willaston Post Office Van Increasing to Twice Weekly

Published: 10th November 2020 16:59

Willaston Residents & Countryside Society (WR&CS) advises that the outreach Post Office van will be visiting twice a week.

With effect from 17 November 2020, the van will be available on the village green from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Tuesday and Fridays.

The service will be reviewed again in January.

