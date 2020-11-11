Willaston Through the Eyes of an Artist
|Published: 11th November 2020 13:44
These beautiful paintings are the work of local artist Steve Smurthwaite.
They capture three locations in Willaston - Hadlow Road Station, White Feather Home and The Nag's Head.
If you would like to see more of Steve's artwork, you can take a look at his Instagram account @steve_srs.
Comments
