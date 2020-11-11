Lone Piper Plays The Last Post in Neston

Published: 11th November 2020 14:37

Remembrance has been marked once more in Neston, even as the usual services and parades had to be cancelled.

As described in our earlier article, many people in the area were determined to pay their own tributes at this important time of year.

One local resident went a step further than most. Maggie Roberts organised and paid for a lone piper to play The Last Post at 11am on Wednesday 11th November, as a mark of Remembrance.

She and fellow residents in Gladstone Road attended, to mark this significant date in the calendar.

Lest we forget.

