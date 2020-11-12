Families Fed Over Half Term Thanks to Holiday Hunger Funding

Published: 12th November 2020 09:51

Holiday Hunger funding from the Welcome Network supported the delivery of 1300 meals to families across Cheshire West and Chester at half term.

The Welcome Network aims to tackle food poverty, including holiday hunger, and has been funded by the Council since 2017.

Grants of £1,000 were provided to community food groups across Cheshire West and Chester to provide food to families for the holidays. Projects delivered by community groups across the borough included Milestone Mums and Bridge Community Farm Ellesmere Port who provided 40 families with a slow cooker, veg from the Farm and meat from Ellesmere Port Market.

In partnership with local suppliers, GGO (Greenfields, Glebe and Over) - West Winsford Community Bungalow provided 430 meals over five days to local families, whilst 45 children attended the subsidised holiday soccer camp with a healthy lunch provided by Chester FC Community Trust.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has thanked all community groups and businesses that came together to help families during half term.

Ongoing support is available to families within the borough.For families who need support, telephone the Council's dedicated helpline: 0300 123 7031.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, said: "The Council has been working with and investing in the Welcome Network since 2017, with the mutual aim of tackling food poverty.

"It is extremely important to us as a council that families are receiving the support that they need, especially in these difficult times.

"The Holiday Hunger funding has enabled communities to work together to help each other, and it has been fantastic to see the support that groups and businesses have provided locally across the borough throughout the October half term.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of the businesses, community groups and individuals across the borough who have helped to provide families with food support over the half term. I'd also like to encourage them to join our Welcome Network partnership to help us ensure we have a best practice Network going forward. If you or your group or business would like to join the partnership and get involved, please email the Welcome Network on hello@welcomenet.co.uk."

"Going forward we will be looking at how the Welcome Network could support in bringing more people together so that collectively we can support families and make sure no one goes hungry."

Cllr Mandy Clare, Cheshire West and Chester Council's Leader's Champion for Poverty and Inequality, said: "At a time when tackling poverty is a key local priority, I have been delighted to see the support available to families across the borough throughout the half term.

"The Coronavirus crisis has put a huge strain on so many families in Cheshire West and will continue to do so going forward - this is why we aim to keep food poverty high on our agenda, to make sure that residents are getting the support they need."

Cllr Robert Cernik, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: "Families across west Cheshire have been able to enjoy free nutritious food as well as activities thanks to the Holiday Hunger community response over the half term, at a time when such provision for young people and their families is needed more than ever.

"Projects have enabled families to spend quality time together cooking, as well as enjoying activities such as pumpkin carving. It is important to us that families continue to receive this vital support during school holidays."

The Welcome Network will continue to support families during the Christmas holiday period and beyond.

For further information:

Visit: www.welcomenet.co.uk or

Email: hello@welcomenet.co.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.