  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Book Your Christmas Tree Collection with Wirral St John's

Author: Wirral Hospice St John's Published: 2nd December 2020 09:59

Have your Christmas tree collected and recycled by Wirral Hospice St John's from your door and raise vital funds for your local hospice and other local charities.

Wirral Hospice St John's - Christmas Tree Collection

We are collecting from: CH41, CH42, CH43, CH44, CH45, CH46, CH47, CH48, CH49, CH60, CH61, CH62, CH63 and CH64.

We would welcome a donation for the collection of your Christmas tree. Suggested minimum donation per tree: £7 under 5ft, £8 under 6ft, £10 under 7ft and £15 over 7ft, but if you can, please give generously which would be greatly appreciated. Please help us to help others.

What your donation could pay for:

  • £ 7 - 1 minute running costs of the hospice
  • £10 - Would pay for food for a patient per day
  • £20 - Would pay for a bereavement session to support family & friends & carers after the death of a loved one

Please support your local Hospice and help us to continue providing FREE care to all. Book your place on our website now www.wirralhospice.org or www.charityxmastreecollection.com alternatively call 0151 343 0778

Registration is now open and collections will take place from 15th January 2021.

If you have a van and/or chipper and would like to volunteer to help us with collecting the trees, please contact 0151 343 0778 (Mon to Fri 9am-5pm) or email treecollection@wirralhospice.org

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies