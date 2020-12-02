Book Your Christmas Tree Collection with Wirral St John's

Author: Wirral Hospice St John's Published: 2nd December 2020 09:59

Have your Christmas tree collected and recycled by Wirral Hospice St John's from your door and raise vital funds for your local hospice and other local charities.

We are collecting from: CH41, CH42, CH43, CH44, CH45, CH46, CH47, CH48, CH49, CH60, CH61, CH62, CH63 and CH64.

We would welcome a donation for the collection of your Christmas tree. Suggested minimum donation per tree: £7 under 5ft, £8 under 6ft, £10 under 7ft and £15 over 7ft, but if you can, please give generously which would be greatly appreciated. Please help us to help others.

What your donation could pay for:

£ 7 - 1 minute running costs of the hospice

£10 - Would pay for food for a patient per day

£20 - Would pay for a bereavement session to support family & friends & carers after the death of a loved one

Please support your local Hospice and help us to continue providing FREE care to all. Book your place on our website now www.wirralhospice.org or www.charityxmastreecollection.com alternatively call 0151 343 0778

Registration is now open and collections will take place from 15th January 2021.

If you have a van and/or chipper and would like to volunteer to help us with collecting the trees, please contact 0151 343 0778 (Mon to Fri 9am-5pm) or email treecollection@wirralhospice.org

