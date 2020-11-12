Plenty of Books Coming Your Way With Neston Library's Click and Collect Service

Published: 12th November 2020 11:59

From Thursday 12 November, Neston Library are offering an Order and Collect service.

It's really straightforward to use - just place an order by filling in the online form or phone Neston Library on 0151 337 4670, during their Order and Collect hours. These are Monday 10am-1pm, Thursday 2-5pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

You'll be asked about the type of books you would like and the format you would like them in. Staff will then select up to 10 books that meet your preferences. A separate order needs to be placed for each member of the household.

Once you have placed an order, it will be ready at the next open session for the library. You won't be contacted by the library unless there is a problem with your order. Collection will be at the entrance to the library - just give your name to staff. All books will already be on your library card ready to go. While collecting please maintain social distancing and wear a face covering.

If you have anything to return, these items can be placed in the returns bin provided during the Order and Collect opening times - you can return books even if you're not collecting an order.

All items currently on loan have been automatically renewed until 7 December.

