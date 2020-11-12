  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Plenty of Books Coming Your Way With Neston Library's Click and Collect Service

Published: 12th November 2020 11:59

From Thursday 12 November, Neston Library are offering an Order and Collect service.

Books coming your way

It's really straightforward to use - just place an order by filling in the online form or phone Neston Library on 0151 337 4670, during their Order and Collect hours. These are Monday 10am-1pm, Thursday 2-5pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

You'll be asked about the type of books you would like and the format you would like them in. Staff will then select up to 10 books that meet your preferences. A separate order needs to be placed for each member of the household.

Once you have placed an order, it will be ready at the next open session for the library. You won't be contacted by the library unless there is a problem with your order. Collection will be at the entrance to the library - just give your name to staff. All books will already be on your library card ready to go. While collecting please maintain social distancing and wear a face covering.

If you have anything to return, these items can be placed in the returns bin provided during the Order and Collect opening times - you can return books even if you're not collecting an order.

All items currently on loan have been automatically renewed until 7 December. 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies