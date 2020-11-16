Welcome to the 12 Days of Christmas - Neston Style

Published: 16th November 2020 08:00

12 Days, 12 Competitions, Lots of prizes....it's all happening with Christmas in Neston

There will be guaranteed love and laughter for all the family when you take part in the Christmas in Neston 12 Days competitions. Singing, dancing, knitting, baking, photo taking, crafts, make-up, writing, caring - whatever floats your Christmas boat, everyone can get involved in these cheery challenges.

You can enter as many competitions as you like and the prizes on offer are all sourced from wonderful local independent businesses.

Hip & Harmony CIC are co-ordinating the Christmas in Neston programme with community partners, funded by Neston Town Council. Hip & Harmony's Paula Prytherch said: "We just want everyone to have as much fun with this as possible. All the competitions are free to enter and there are loads of prizes to be won.

"We'll be sharing entries on our website and social media, so there will be plenty to keep everyone entertained on the run-up to Christmas.

"We have an awesome array of prizes, which we've purchased from as many local, independent businesses as we could, including vouchers, gifts, a sweet hamper, food hampers, toys and lots more. Some businesses have also kindly donated prizes, so there are plenty to go around.

"You can see the list of competitions below, and we'll be revealing the details of how to enter, who will be judging and what the prizes are on a day-to-day basis on the Christmas in Neston website and @christmasinneston social media feeds.

"Tell all your friends and family!"

The twelve days of Christmas competitions will be:

A Christmas dancing family A Festive Face of Make-Up A Cute Christmas Pet Name the cuddly reindeer Rate my Christmas cake Children's festive poem Christmas Karaoke Christmas Crafty Challenge Dazzling Dads Dancing Celebrate your hero Funky festive tree A Window Wonderland

Make this Christmas the most festive fun we've had in Neston - all from the comfort of your own home!

Full T&Cs for each day's competition will be on the Christmas in Neston website here.

Follow Christmas in Neston on Facebook

