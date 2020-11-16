  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Christmas in Neston 2020

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Welcome to the 12 Days of Christmas - Neston Style

Published: 16th November 2020 08:00

12 Days, 12 Competitions, Lots of prizes....it's all happening with Christmas in Neston

Christmas in Neston

There will be guaranteed love and laughter for all the family when you take part in the Christmas in Neston 12 Days competitions. Singing, dancing, knitting, baking, photo taking, crafts, make-up, writing, caring - whatever floats your Christmas boat, everyone can get involved in these cheery challenges.

You can enter as many competitions as you like and the prizes on offer are all sourced from wonderful local independent businesses.

Hip & Harmony CIC are co-ordinating the Christmas in Neston programme with community partners, funded by Neston Town Council. Hip & Harmony's Paula Prytherch said: "We just want everyone to have as much fun with this as possible.  All the competitions are free to enter and there are loads of prizes to be won.

"We'll be sharing entries on our website and social media, so there will be plenty to keep everyone entertained on the run-up to Christmas.

"We have an awesome array of prizes, which we've purchased from as many local, independent businesses as we could, including vouchers, gifts, a sweet hamper, food hampers, toys and lots more.  Some businesses have also kindly donated prizes, so there are plenty to go around.

"You can see the list of competitions below, and we'll be revealing the details of how to enter, who will be judging and what the prizes are on a day-to-day basis on the Christmas in Neston website and @christmasinneston social media feeds.

"Tell all your friends and family!"

The twelve days of Christmas competitions will be:

  1. A Christmas dancing family
  2. A Festive Face of Make-Up
  3. A Cute Christmas Pet
  4. Name the cuddly reindeer
  5. Rate my Christmas cake
  6. Children's festive poem
  7. Christmas Karaoke
  8. Christmas Crafty Challenge
  9. Dazzling Dads Dancing
  10. Celebrate your hero
  11. Funky festive tree
  12. A Window Wonderland

Make this Christmas the most festive fun we've had in Neston - all from the comfort of your own home!

Full T&Cs for each day's competition will be on the Christmas in Neston website here.

Christmas in Neston

Follow Christmas in Neston on Facebook

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies