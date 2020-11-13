Virtual Service This Weekend Will Remember Roadcrash Victims

Published: 13th November 2020 10:00

Pauline Fielding, whose son Andrew was sadly killed on the A540 in Neston 26 years ago, is amongst those taking part in a special online service this weekend.

RoadPeace NorthWest has organised the event as part of the charity's World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. There is an invitation to all those who have been bereaved or injured through road crashes, together with those you support them, to join the remembrance.

In previous years the ceremony has taken place at St George's Hall. This year, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, it will take place online and can be watched on YouTube at this address: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nef-ezIzRSA&feature=youtu.be

During the service's act of remembrance, photographs and tributes of loved ones will be shown and Chris Boardman and bereaved members of RoadPeace NW will reflect on the loss of their loved ones.

The High Sheriff, John Roberts, the Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Anna Rothery and Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable, Rob Carden, will take part in the ceremony.

The event in Liverpool is one of many taking place across the globe as part of RoadPeace's World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. It was first introduced by RoadPeace in 1995 and quickly spread to other European countries before being adopted as a worldwide remembrance by the United Nations in 2005 the year in which Liverpool City Council provided the memorial to road crash victims in St John's Gardens, sculpted by Tom Murphy.

Pauline Fielding, from Liverpool, organises the annual event for RoadPeace, where she turned to for support after her son Andrew was killed in 1994 at the age of just 18, in a crash caused by a driver who did not stay at the scene and who was never traced.

She is now a trustee of the charity and says the service, which will be led by the Rector of Liverpool, Revd Dr Crispin Pailing, is a poignant way for people to pay tribute as well as raising awareness of how dangerous driving costs lives.

Pauline said: "We invite all those who have been bereaved or injured in road crashes, together with those who support us, to join us for this event. In every death, there are so many people affected and this service offers the families and friends of those who have died or been injured the opportunity to remember their loved ones.

"It is also a chance for us to give thanks to the emergency services for their support and to highlight this unacceptable death toll and reflect on what can be done to prevent further tragedies."

The service will be available to view from 2pm on Sunday 15th November, here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.