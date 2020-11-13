  • Bookmark this page

Current CH64 Case Numbers and Help for Businesses Affected by Lockdown

Published: 13th November 2020 13:08

We update the latest available positive test figures for the Neston area, as Cheshire West and Chester confirms it has begun paying out grants to businesses affected by the current four-week lockdown.

Case numbers in the CH64 area for the 3rd-10th November are as follows (cases for the week to 2nd November in brackets):

Little Neston 11 (8)

Neston 8 (10)

Parkgate 11 (7)

Willaston & Thornton 19 (6)

Data by ward can be found here.

 For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: https://www.nestoncyc.org.uk/

Grant payments of £520,396 have already been received by 319 local businesses across the borough since the ‘Cheshire West Covid-19 Financial Support for Businesses' grant was launched on 10 November. Over 1,397 businesses have applied for the new grant and eligible businesses are encouraged to apply now.

Grants are focussed on those businesses that cannot open or operate as normal during the national lockdown, and whose normal business model is therefore significantly affected by the lockdown regulations. Information and application form can be found here.

Details about the grant, who is eligible, how to apply and frequently asked questions can be watched on a webinar here.

The Council has produced a single application form for businesses which will establish if support is available from one of the four Government grants: 

  • Grants available for rateable businesses forced to close during the national lockdown;
  • Grants available to businesses affected by the national lockdown that are forced to close and are not eligible under the national lockdown scheme above;
  • Grants available for business affected by Tier 2 (High Alert) restrictions;
  • Grants available for businesses mandated to close since March;
  • Businesses in hospitality, leisure and accommodation along with non-essential retail, personal care, sports facilities and mobile businesses could be eligible.

Councillor Carol Gahan, Cabinet Member for Legal and Finance said: "We have started making payments to businesses straight away. As expected, we have a high volume of applications and will review each one as quickly as we can.

"If a decision can be made easily then we hope to let businesses know within five working days. However, there will be some applications that take longer but we still hope to process these within ten working days."

For more information on the Council's response to Covid-19 and its other services, visit www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Covid image

 

