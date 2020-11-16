  • Bookmark this page

Bag a Knitted Angel With Christmas Appeal for Christian Aid

Published: 16th November 2020 08:33

Neston & District Christian Aid Committee have been thinking about how to raise funds while their usual collections at Gordale and Sainsbury's are not possible.

Christian Aid 2020- Knitted Angels

They have come up with two imaginative projects, which may also help with the question of what to send to friends and relatives for Christmas. 

  • Neston people are busy knitting small angels for Christian Aid, to hang in a window, or on a tree, or send to a friend for Christmas. If you would like to help with the knitting, Margaret Heibel would love to hear from you, and has a pattern available.
  • Local residents have contributed 34 of their favourite recipes, savoury and sweet, and put them together in an illustrated recipe book - Favourite Lunches and Munches (see cover below) - just the thing for people who have taken up baking during lock-down.

There is no set price for either the recipe book or the knitted angels - any donation is welcome. 

Recipe books and angels will be available at a table outside Neston Methodist Church on Friday 4th December from 10am to 12noon. Or, please contact either Margaret Heibel on 0151 336 6305 / by email or
Lynne Vaughan on 0151 336 8920 / by email. They can deliver to addresses in CH64.

All the funds will be used to aid the poorest people around the world, to help them improve their lives.

Christian Aid 2020 - Recipe Book

 

 

