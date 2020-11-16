Bag a Knitted Angel With Christmas Appeal for Christian Aid

Published: 16th November 2020 08:33

Neston & District Christian Aid Committee have been thinking about how to raise funds while their usual collections at Gordale and Sainsbury's are not possible.

They have come up with two imaginative projects, which may also help with the question of what to send to friends and relatives for Christmas.

Neston people are busy knitting small angels for Christian Aid, to hang in a window, or on a tree, or send to a friend for Christmas. If you would like to help with the knitting, Margaret Heibel would love to hear from you, and has a pattern available.

Local residents have contributed 34 of their favourite recipes, savoury and sweet, and put them together in an illustrated recipe book - Favourite Lunches and Munches (see cover below) - just the thing for people who have taken up baking during lock-down.

There is no set price for either the recipe book or the knitted angels - any donation is welcome.

Recipe books and angels will be available at a table outside Neston Methodist Church on Friday 4th December from 10am to 12noon. Or, please contact either Margaret Heibel on 0151 336 6305 / by email or

Lynne Vaughan on 0151 336 8920 / by email. They can deliver to addresses in CH64.

All the funds will be used to aid the poorest people around the world, to help them improve their lives.

