Book Now For the Blue Bicycle Boxing Day Brunch

Published: 16th November 2020 09:01

Neston's Blue Bicycle Café will once again throw open its doors for a festive feast on Boxing Day.

There are just a few tables left, so hurry to book your place.

Blue Bicycle Boxing Day

With the Blue Bicycle re-opening for take-aways with a special menu as on 9am on Friday 27th November and hopefully opening fully again from 3rd December, they are now delighted to invite you to join them on Boxing Day.

On the Boxing Day menu will be a fabulous range of dishes to suit everyone in your party, from a Full English Breakfast to Smoked Haddock with Poached Eggs and Streaky Bacon with Banana on Brioche Toast with maple syrup. How good does that sound?   Plus, a range of juice, yoghurts and cereal on every table.

The Boxing Day Brunch costs just £19.50 for adults, £12.50 for under 12's (half portions).  When booking, a £10 deposit per person is payable.

Currently bookings are being taken for up to 6 people from a single household, in line with government guidelines.  If, due to a change in guidelines, the event cannot proceed, all deposits will be refunded.

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


 Facebook

Instagram

Neston Life

 

 

