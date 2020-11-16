  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Elephant Branches Out With Brand New Plant Sales

Published: 16th November 2020 09:25

Elephant Lounge has become quite the jungle recently, as the Collective crew adds Plants to the menu.

Yes, the Elephant Collective new house plants venture has now launched, with a wonderful array of greenery up for grabs on their website.

Elephant Collective Plants

Elephant's resident plant expert Tia, pictured above, will be on hand to answer any of your plant questions and will even be keeping you all updated with the best plant care tips to make sure your plants are as happy as can be.

So, if you fancy becoming a plant parent, check out what's available on the website here.  Orders can be made online, with deliveries to your door.

Elephant Collective Plants

 

More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
