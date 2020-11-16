A Piece of Neston Sporting History Makes the Ideal Christmas Gift

Published: 16th November 2020 09:36

If you're racking your brain to come up with a Christmas gift idea for someone who loves sport, or local history, or both, then look no further.

In amongst the goodies available online this year is this fabulous book - The 140 Year History of The Neston Club 1881-2021.

There are 108 pages of photos, stories and statistics, following the club's participation in cricket, hockey and other sports, as well as the changes to the infrastructure of the club itself over the years.

Buy it on The Neston Club website, alongside a range of club clothing and accessories, here.

