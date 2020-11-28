Neston Christmas Lights Switch-On
|Published: 29th November 2020 09:40
Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without the Neston lights switch-on, and this year it was so much more than the flick of a switch.
Pictured above, the moment Hip & Harmony CIC's Paula Prytherch switched on the Christmas Tree at the Cross in Neston.
The video of the event is available to view on www.christmasinneston.com
It includes:
Local entertainment
Message from the Mayor of Neston
Community Countdown
Official Switch on of trees, businesses, and community lights
Message from Councillor Martin Barker
Message from Councillor Louise Gittins
Message from Neston Rotary
Closing message from Reverend Alan Dawson
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
Thanks
Hope all get through this difficult time.
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.