Neston Christmas Lights Switch-On

Published: 29th November 2020 09:40

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without the Neston lights switch-on, and this year it was so much more than the flick of a switch.

Pictured above, the moment Hip & Harmony CIC's Paula Prytherch switched on the Christmas Tree at the Cross in Neston.

The video of the event is available to view on www.christmasinneston.com

It includes:

Local entertainment

Message from the Mayor of Neston

Community Countdown

Official Switch on of trees, businesses, and community lights

Message from Councillor Martin Barker

Message from Councillor Louise Gittins

Message from Neston Rotary

Closing message from Reverend Alan Dawson

