Christmas in Neston 2020

Neston Christmas Lights Switch-On

Published: 29th November 2020 09:40

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without the Neston lights switch-on, and this year it was so much more than the flick of a switch.

Neston Christmas Lights Switch-on 2020

Pictured above, the moment Hip & Harmony CIC's Paula Prytherch switched on the Christmas Tree at the Cross in Neston.

The video of the event is available to view on www.christmasinneston.com

It includes:

Local entertainment

Message from the Mayor of Neston

Community Countdown

Official Switch on of trees, businesses, and community lights

Message from Councillor Martin Barker

Message from Councillor Louise Gittins

Message from Neston Rotary

Closing message from Reverend Alan Dawson

Christmas in Neston


 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Anne
At 19:04 on 28th November 2020, Anne commented:
Lovely - thank you and well done

Gezza
At 19:34 on 28th November 2020, Gezza commented:
What a brilliant evening. Well done to all.
Thanks
Hope all get through this difficult time.
bart
At 19:58 on 28th November 2020, bart commented:
As a born and bred Nestonion so proud of the Neston community for this evening. Rev Alan Dawson was one of my cubs bsck in the day and his address tonight made me very proud of him.
ACemefcee
At 20:24 on 28th November 2020, ACemefcee commented:
Brilliant. Well done all!!
Nearby postcodes

