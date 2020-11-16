  • Bookmark this page

Follow Santa's Christmas Pudding Trail at Ness This December

Published: 16th November 2020 11:44

The festive helpers at Ness have been hard at work constructing this little adventure which will take you through a transformed Ness Gardens filled with reindeer, elves and other Christmas critters to keep you entertained.

Christmas 2020 at Ness Gardens

Follow the trail and discover Santa's ingredients for his Christmas Pudding recipe and, for older children, there is a shopping list conundrum puzzle for you to decipher as you go round exploring.

The trail and puzzles are likely to take you around 30-40 mins to complete and is suitable for children aged 0-12 years.

The trail is included in the normal garden admission.

There's no need to book,  just pick up a trail on your next visit.

Santa's Christmas Pudding Trail
1st - 20th December 2020, 10am - 4pm

Trail included with normal garden admission fee.

Ness Gardens
Neston Road
Ness
CH64 4AY

 

