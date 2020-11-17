Neston Pharmacy Update on Flu Vaccines

Published: 17th November 2020 09:20

Michael McGuigan, on behalf of the new owners of Galen Pharmacy and Deeside Pharmacy in Neston, gives AboutMyArea readers an update on flu vaccine availability.

Michael says:"We are fully stocked on flu vaccines for those over 65 years of age, and we are in a position to offer home visits for those currently isolating.

"In pharmacy, no appointment is necessary just call in.

"For a home visit, please email operationsmanager@northmeolspharmacy.com to get booked in as soon as possible. Stock is limited so please come in or book as soon as possible.

"In addition, for those lucky enough to be under the age of 65 we are expecting 1000 vaccines to arrive between the two stores in the week commencing 23rd November, (subject to change as a lot of you will already know).

"It is vitally important that we take the strain of winter away from our hospitals and this is one of the best ways to help achieve that."

Galen Pharmacy

10-12 Liverpool Road

Neston

CH64 3RA

Deeside Pharmacy

Mellock Lane

Little Neston

CH64 4BN

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.