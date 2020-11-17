  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Little Actors Christmas Grotto Goes Online

Author: Samantha Giblin Published: 17th November 2020 09:56

Samantha Giblin from Neston's Little Actors Theatre tells AboutMyArea how they're going to celebrate Christmas this year.

Christmas with Little Actors

Last year Little Actors hosted a lovely Christmas party in our theatre in the centre of Neston. We can't do that this year so we are moving our Grotto online.

We have booked Santa to come back this year and visit us via Zoom in Neston. It is a fundraiser for us as we are a charity, but mostly doing something fun for the children. There is a small charge but we will offer a Grotto visit free for children eligible for free school meals.

To book for the 19th or 20th December, contact Little Actors on 0151 336 4302 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com or book with Eventbrite here.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies