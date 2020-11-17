Little Actors Christmas Grotto Goes Online

Author: Samantha Giblin Published: 17th November 2020 09:56

Samantha Giblin from Neston's Little Actors Theatre tells AboutMyArea how they're going to celebrate Christmas this year.

Last year Little Actors hosted a lovely Christmas party in our theatre in the centre of Neston. We can't do that this year so we are moving our Grotto online.

We have booked Santa to come back this year and visit us via Zoom in Neston. It is a fundraiser for us as we are a charity, but mostly doing something fun for the children. There is a small charge but we will offer a Grotto visit free for children eligible for free school meals.

To book for the 19th or 20th December, contact Little Actors on 0151 336 4302 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com or book with Eventbrite here.

