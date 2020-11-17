Store a Christmas Shoe Box in Neston for a Child in Need

Author: Pat Wood Published: 17th November 2020 11:27

Neston residents are warmly invited to contribute to this year's Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

Dave Cooke, from Teams4U, based in Wrexham, is continuing with his annual appeal for shoe boxes to be sent to children in Eastern Europe to bring a little sunshine into their lives. He acknowledges that the boxes cannot be transported until after Christmas, due to ongoing issues around the pandemic.

There are warehouses open in Birkenhead and Wrexham. Locally, temporary storage has been arranged in the basement of the United Reformed Church in Parkgate Road, Neston.

If you would like your box(es) to be picked up and stored please call:

Jennny on 0151 353 0804 or Sue on 0151 336 6972 and leave a message.

Thank you for your support for this worthy cause.

