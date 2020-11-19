Gordale Fully Stocked for Christmas But No Grotto This Year

Published: 19th November 2020 11:25

Gordale Garden and Home Centre near Neston has, as always, a fabulous array of seasonal gifts, trees, decorations and plants ready for your home this Christmas.

With late night shopping from Monday to Friday until 9pm, and all Covid safety guidelines in place, this is an excellent opportunity for you to shop locally for Christmas this year.

Sadly though, the fall out from the pandemic has seen off this year's Grotto at Gordale.

In a statement on their website, Gordale management said: "We are really sorry to announce that we will not be hosting our annual Charity Christmas Grotto or associated experience events this year. As many of you will know, we have hosted our grotto for over 20 years and during that time have raised in excess of £250,000 for local charities across Wirral and Cheshire.

"This has been a really difficult decision, but given the current circumstances, and the uncertainty over what the next few months will bring, we don't believe that it is possible to organise an appropriate event, especially given that the charities themselves rely hugely on the goodwill and support of their armies of volunteers in order to make it happen.

"As you can imagine, Father Christmas himself is extremely disappointed that he won't be visiting Gordale this year, but he sends his very best wishes to all the Gordale children who would normally come and say hello. He and his elves are working round the clock now preparing for Christmas, and is looking forward to receiving more wonderful letters which can still be posted to him at Gordale.

"We are looking to 2021 with optimism, in the hope that together we will have brought covid-19 under control and are able to bring back so many of the events and activities which we have not been able to host this year.

"We have been truly humbled by the fantastic support which our lovely customers have shown to Gordale during this year, and we can't say thank you enough. Christmas is always such a magical time of year at Gordale, and however this year is going to pan out, we hope we can help you achieve the best Christmas possible."

Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Chester High Road

Burton

Neston

CH64 8TF

Current opening hours: 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 11am to 5pm Saturday & Sunday

