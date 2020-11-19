Wonderful Windows Appearing for the Wanderland in Neston

Published: 19th November 2020 09:06

You may remember that about a week ago we invited everyone to get involved with the Christmas in Neston Window Wanderland.

Now, we are delighted to report that some fabulous window displays are being created locally, offering people inspiration as to what they may do to decorate their own homes for Christmas this year.

Once windows are completed, residents and businesses are encouraged to register them by emailing the Christmas in Neston team, or using the hashtag #nestonwindowwanderland on social media. This will then help generate a map so that everyone can enjoy a stroll around the neighbourhood to take in the wonder of the festive windows.

For more information about the Window Wanderland, including helpful 'how to' videos and instructions, visit the Christmas in Neston website. On there, you will also find lots of other community engagements such as the 12 Days of Christmas competitions and the Christmas Dinner Angels initiative.

