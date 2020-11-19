Theatre School Invites Young Performers Behind the Scenes

Published: 19th November 2020 10:15

Talented young performers are being invited to join Liverpool Theatre School for a free virtual open day, which is set to take place from 4.30pm on 25th November.

Liverpool Theatre School students perform on stage

The online event is designed to give prospective students a sneak peek behind the scenes at the prestigious performing arts school, where some of the stars of Wicked, Blood Brothers, Tenors of Rock and Les Miserables completed their professional training.

The virtual open day will offer a glimpse of life as a full-time student at Liverpool Theatre School and give ambitious young performers an opportunity to find out about professional training in musical theatre, acting and dance. There will also be exclusive access to classes and a virtual tour of the school's state-of-the art training facilities and performance rooms, followed by a live Q&A session.

The event is free, but participants must register in advance.

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, is looking forward to welcoming prospective students to the virtual open day. She said: "I am thrilled to be able to offer young performers and their families a chance to explore the exciting opportunities at Liverpool Theatre School through our virtual open day event. During the session, we will be offering guidance on all aspects of training from course content to the auditions process and the financial support available.

"It's more important than ever that we continue to nurture emerging talent and by opening up our doors, albeit virtually, we hope to inspire the next generation of performers to achieve their full potential."

Liverpool Theatre School, based on the edge of the city's creative quarter, is the only stage school in the UK to be accredited by Trinity College London in all three disciplines of musical theatre, acting and dance. The performing arts school also offers a fully funded BTEC diploma course in musical theatre.

Providing coaching for young performers from the age of four through to full-time professional training for students over 16, Liverpool Theatre School is rated ‘outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted.

To find out more about Liverpool Theatre School or to register for the virtual open day, please email info@liverpoolcentralstudios.com or call 0151 728 7800.

