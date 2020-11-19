Cat Missing From Little Neston

Author: Kathy Owen Published: 19th November 2020 14:46

Maggie, a female tabby cat, has been missing from The Meadows in Little Neston since the end of October.

She has a distinctive left ear, the top is flat. Her family and her sister cat Polly are missing her very much.

If you know where she may be or have a sighting of her please contact kathycatsrescue@aol.com.

