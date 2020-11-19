Wirral Charity Post Goes Digital

Published: 19th November 2020 18:31

Wirral Scout and Guide Charity Post is launching an online eCard service for 2020 in a departure from their usual fundraising efforts at Christmas.

For nearly 40 years, the Wirral Charity Post has mustered volunteers and organisers to arrange the delivery of thousands of Christmas cards throughout the area. Whilst the desire to continue to do so is strong, this has to be balanced with the specific challengess presented by the Covid pandemic.

For that reason, in 2020 supporters of the scheme can access a free online eCard service through the Wirral Charity Post website, where they can send digital cards to friends and family. There are more than 80 different designs to choose from.

All eCards sent through the scheme will be delivered by email and, for the first time in the history of the post, cards can be sent anywhere around the world.

Supporters can also make a donation to the scheme to help support Scout and Guide units around Wirral, who like many charities, have experienced a difficult year. Scout and Guide groups continue to deliver skills for life to young members so they can gain life skills and knowledge of various aspects in life.

To make a donation, supporters can visit the Wirral Charity Post website or text POST and the amount they would like to donate in whole pounds, between £1 and £20, to 70490. For example, to donate £3, text POST 3 to 70490 or to donate 10, text POST 10 to 70490. Texts cost the donation amount plus one standard rate message.

Richard Twemlow MBE, Chair of Wirral Scout and Guide Charity Post, said: "Since 1982, Scouts, Guides and volunteers have collected, sorted and hand delivered thousands of Christmas cards across the borough each year and for many of our supporters Christmas is not quite the same without it.

"To ensure that Wirral Scout and Guide Charity Post can continue to play our part and spread some festive cheer in 2020, our new eCards aim to offer an alternative service to our usual post but in a cleaner, digital and international way.

"Whilst things may look a little different this year, I would like to thank supporters of the scheme and wish them a safe and healthy Christmas. I hope that this new online version of the post will continue to be supported by our loyal customers and perhaps even gain some new ones as we embark on this new digital venture."

To find out more, view the eCards or to make a donation, please visit www.wirralcharitypost.org

