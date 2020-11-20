Neston Businesses Invited to High Street Support Meeting

Published: 20th November 2020 09:35

As the challenges to businesses in 2020 continue to roll on, local firms are being invited to attend an online meeting, the latest in a series held this year.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday 25th November, 6.30pm on Microsoft Teams.

Previous meetings have discussed a range of Covid-related issues, including the implementation of safe distancing and the installation of barriers and cones in both Neston and Parkgate.

In the next meeting, to be hosted by Cheshire West and Chester Council and Neston Town Council, participants will be encouraged to discuss a potential Shop Local marketing campaign to support the re-opening of businesses, and the run up to Christmas. There will also be the opportunity to consider priorities to be considered for future meetings.

If you're in business locally, even if you don't have a High Street shop or office, please do consider coming along - all ideas are welcomed and the continued consolidation of a co-operative group of businesses supporting each other in the Neston area can only be a positive outcome.

To register your interest, and details on joining the meeting please email: rurallocality@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Neston Town Centre. Photo by Bernard Rose

