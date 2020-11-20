  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Businesses Invited to High Street Support Meeting

Published: 20th November 2020 09:35

As the challenges to businesses in 2020 continue to roll on, local firms are being invited to attend an online meeting, the latest in a series held this year.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday 25th November, 6.30pm on Microsoft Teams. 

Previous meetings have discussed a range of Covid-related issues, including the implementation of safe distancing and the installation of barriers and cones in both Neston and Parkgate. 

In the next meeting, to be hosted by Cheshire West and Chester Council and Neston Town Council, participants will be encouraged to discuss a potential Shop Local marketing campaign to support the re-opening of businesses, and the run up to Christmas.  There will also be the opportunity to consider priorities to be considered for future meetings. 

If you're in business locally, even if you don't have a High Street shop or office, please do consider coming along - all ideas are welcomed and the continued consolidation of a co-operative group of businesses supporting each other in the Neston area can only be a positive outcome. 

To register your interest, and details on joining the meeting please email: rurallocality@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Neston Town CentreNeston Town Centre. Photo by Bernard Rose 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies