Free Online Creative Writing Courses in 2021 for West Cheshire Residents

Published: 20th November 2020 10:08

Cheshire West and Chester Libraries Service is offering online creative writing workshops, in partnership with Read Now Write Now, from January 2021.

The Wirral-based arts organisation has been awarded funding from Arts Council England to run free online creative writing workshops for adults living in Cheshire West and Chester, or Liverpool, and is looking for people to take part.

Starting in January 2021, author Charlie Lea will run six writing courses, each lasting eight weeks, in partnership with Cheshire West & Chester Libraries and Liverpool Libraries.

Given the current situation, all courses will take place online via Zoom rather than at library venues. There will be a maximum of 15 free places on each course and registration will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Council Leader and member for Little Neston said: "I'm delighted that we are again able to offer these exciting workshops for budding writers despite the on-going pandemic restrictions. These workshops will inspire and empower people across the borough with their creative writing and participants will also get the opportunity to see their work published in a special anthology.

"There is no need to have had any experience in writing before, this is a beginner's course and Charlie will guide all new writers on what they need to know to write amazing stories."

Charlie Lea said: "I am delighted to have received this funding from Arts Council England and to be working again with Cheshire West & Chester Libraries, and now with Liverpool Libraries. There is an absolute wealth of creative talent already in the region and we want to tap into those who have always wanted to write but have not, for various reasons, had the opportunity or time to do so.

"The course is designed to be easy to follow, fun, relaxed and yet informative at the same time. I hope that this will be a stepping-stone for people to become published authors in their own right."

The courses will be inspired by the Libraries Connected and BBC Arts-led campaign ‘Novels that shaped our World' and Charlie will use examples from some of these novels to guide the writers on how to, amongst other things, set the scene, build characterisation, plot and plan their stories.

These online classes are the latest remote offering from Cheshire West and Chester Council's Libraries Service. It has offered distance children's and author events since March, as well as recorded rhyme-time sessions and online resources. The sessions are a taster for Health and Wellbeing Week, which starts on Monday 25 January.

Eight-week courses (from the week beginning 11 January 2021) are available on the following days/times:

Monday afternoon: 2pm to 3.30pm

Tuesday evening: 7pm to 8.30pm

Wednesday afternoon: 2pm to 3.30pm

Thursday morning: 10am to 11.30am

Friday morning: 10am to 11.30am

Saturday afternoon: 2pm to 3.30pm

If you are interested in attending a course please choose one of the above sessions and then email charles@readnowwritenow.org.uk to book on and register.

