Covid Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 20th November 2020 14:34

Here is the latest update on positive test numbers for COVID-19 in the local area.



Case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for the 9th-16th November are as follows (cases for the week to 8th November in brackets):

Little Neston 12 (11)

Neston 11 (8)

Parkgate 8 (11)

Willaston & Thornton 15 (19)

Data by ward can be found here.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: https://www.nestoncyc.org.uk/

Please also see an update regarding Flu Vaccines locally, here.

