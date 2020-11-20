Covid Case Numbers in CH64
|Published: 20th November 2020 14:34
Here is the latest update on positive test numbers for COVID-19 in the local area.
Case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for the 9th-16th November are as follows (cases for the week to 8th November in brackets):
Little Neston 12 (11)
Neston 11 (8)
Parkgate 8 (11)
Willaston & Thornton 15 (19)
Data by ward can be found here.
For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: https://www.nestoncyc.org.uk/
Please also see an update regarding Flu Vaccines locally, here.
