Police Say Beware Coronavirus Scam Texts in Cheshire

Published: 21st November 2020 11:22

Detectives are warning the public following reports of coronavirus scam texts being sent to residents purporting to be from the police.

These texts claim to have been sent from Cheshire Constabulary and say that a neighbour has reported a number of people coming in and out of the victim's address during lockdown. The fraudsters then state that the text is the first warning and if anyone else attends their property, police will be dispatched and the victim fined £1,000.

Detective Sergeant Chris Jacques, of the Economic Crime Unit, said: "This is extremely concerning and we are urging everyone to remain vigilant if they receive a text of this nature.

"These scams do not discriminate and could affect anyone. It is a desperately uncertain time and fraudsters are playing on this to benefit in any way that they can.

"No police force would send messages such as this. If you do receive texts along the lines of this scam, please do not be alarmed.

"Do not respond to the texts and report it to us by calling 101 or call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040."

Key advice:

Always take a moment to think before parting with information or money when receiving messages as this as only criminals will rush or panic you

Once you have reported the text to Action Fraud, ignore and delete the message

Always avoid clicking on links on suspected spam text messages

If you think you have fallen for a scam report it to Cheshire Constabulary on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via actionfraud.police.uk.

You can report suspicious texts by forwarding the original message to 7726, which spells SPAM on your keypad.

