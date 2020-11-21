  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Tragedy Remembered

Published: 21st November 2020 15:56

Two teenagers whose deaths in a tragic road accident shocked the town of Neston have been remembered fifty years on.

Dave and Helen Jones Dave and Helen Jones, on the memorial bench at Neston Community Youth Centre.

In November 1970, friends John Jones, 17, and 16 year-old Tom Norman died after the car they were in struck a tree on Column Road in Caldy, Wirral.

Now, a memorial bench in the boys' names has been installed at the site of the local youth club they attended, after an earlier tribute went missing.

Members of the Jones and Norman families attended the unveiling of the bench in a socially-distanced gathering.

Gareth Prytherch, Manager of Neston Community Youth Centre, where the bench has been placed, said: "It is an honour to enable the families of John Jones and Tom Norman to have a permanent place to remember their loved ones.

"The memorial that was a fixture of the old building had been lost following demolition and it had always been the intention of the Patrons to reinstate something.

"Thanks to the incredible work of a small number of volunteers, this bench will become a focal point for reflection in our Community Garden."

John's sister, BBC Radio Merseyside presenter Helen Jones, paid tribute to the victims, including the brother she never knew: "Time is a great healer, but I know from family members that the loss of those two young lives is still deeply felt after all these years.

"John and Tom enjoyed their times at the youth centre. We are grateful they can now be remembered in this lovely way."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies