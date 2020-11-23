  • Bookmark this page

Do You Recognise This Cat?

Published: 23rd November 2020 09:20

This cat has been spotted around Furrocks Way in Ness for several days and appears to be lost.

Cat found in Furrocks Way, Ness

Neighbours in the area say they do not recognise the cat and that someone offered it some food which was rapidly eaten, possibly (though not definitively) indicating that it had not been fed recently.

There is no collar or other apparent means of identification.

If you are, or know, the cat's owner, please get in touch with us via email and we will advise the Homewatch Co-ordinator who has asked us to publicise this.

 

 

