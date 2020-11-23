  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Smudge - Not a Lost Cat!

Published: 23rd November 2020 15:38

Earlier today we were asked by some concerned residents to advertise what they thought was a stray cat spotted in the Furrocks Way area of Ness.

Thanks to the publicity generated by the article, we can now advise that the cat in question is, in fact, Smudge - a well-loved and looked after pet, who lives happily with his owner Rebe, pictured below.

Smudge with Rebe

Rebe says: "I can confirm that Smudge does not need rehoming and please ask people not to feed him as it's affecting his health, because he only has three legs."

So there you have it - not every cat grabbing an extra meal when offered it is necessarily a stray. The well-meant actions of local residents is appreciated, but as Rebe says, please do not feed Smudge if you see him around again, he's got a home to go to.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

Snapdragon
At 11:39 on 23rd November 2020, Snapdragon commented:
A visit to the vet to check for a chip perhaps?
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Rebe W
At 15:48 on 23rd November 2020, Rebe W commented:
He is microchipped thank you x
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
John Cartlidge
At 16:18 on 23rd November 2020, John Cartlidge commented:
Excellent news. I know with our cat a collar & tag bearing phone number proved a low cost but worthwhile investment.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies