Smudge - Not a Lost Cat!

Published: 23rd November 2020 15:38

Earlier today we were asked by some concerned residents to advertise what they thought was a stray cat spotted in the Furrocks Way area of Ness.

Thanks to the publicity generated by the article, we can now advise that the cat in question is, in fact, Smudge - a well-loved and looked after pet, who lives happily with his owner Rebe, pictured below.

Rebe says: "I can confirm that Smudge does not need rehoming and please ask people not to feed him as it's affecting his health, because he only has three legs."

So there you have it - not every cat grabbing an extra meal when offered it is necessarily a stray. The well-meant actions of local residents is appreciated, but as Rebe says, please do not feed Smudge if you see him around again, he's got a home to go to.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.