Seedcorn Investment Sought from Government for Local Rail Link Improvements

Published: 23rd November 2020 09:35

A bid to secure investment in neglected rail services, including the line through Neston, is being put to the Government by local authority leaders across North Wales, the Wirral and Cheshire West and Chester.

Neston Railway Station, on the Wrexham to Bidston line. Photo by Linda Conway

They are seeking £20 million in seedcorn funding from the Chancellor of the Exchequer in this week's Spending Review to develop three rail improvement schemes in the borderlands region vital for future prosperity.

One of the schemes included is the 'Wrexham to Liverpool Transformation: Twenty-First Century Travel in a Corridor of World Class Industries'. This economic supercharging scheme being developed by Transport for Wales, Liverpool City Region, Merseyrail and Network Rail aims to transform the neglected, slow and erratic diesel train service based on hourly services run by Transport for Wales from Wrexham to Bidston, through Neston, into a busy commuter line serving major centres of employment, three Enterprise Zones and residential areas from Wrexham through Flintshire and the Wirral directly into central Liverpool.

This is a corridor of world class industries vital to the success of global Britain as the UK finds its new place in the world independently from the European Union, including Moneypenny, Airbus, Tata Steel, Toyota, GM, Unilever and Cammell Laird.

Currently, passengers must change trains at Bidston in order to continue into Liverpool city centre on a Merseyrail electric train over the central loop line. Bidston is an isolated station at an interchange of the M53 but Birkenhead is a deprived area with ambitious plans for growth symbolised by the proposed Wirral Waters development led by the Peel Group.

An electric/battery operated direct train service every 15 minutes will be transformational, linking three major employment centres - Wrexham, Deeside and Liverpool/Birkenhead. It would form the core of a cross-border "Metro" system with rail hubs served by bus services commissioned by Transport for Wales, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The two other schemes relate to the North Wales Coast mainline and Chester Station modernisation.

Writing to Rishi Sunak MP on behalf of local authorities and business organisations in the Growth Track 360 Alliance, its Chair - Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester - and Vice Chair - Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire - urge the Chancellor to "seize the opportunity to strengthen the Union, generate inclusive economic growth, promote sustainable transport and reduce carbon emissions by making modest seedcorn investments in three well-developed cross-border rail modernisation schemes in North Wales, the Wirral and Cheshire."

Councillors Gittins and Roberts go on to say, "Just £20m of development funding over the next three years would enable Growth Track 360's constituent members and their partners to make decisive, tangible progress with these projects during the lifetime of the present Parliament".

Councillor Gittins, member for Little Neston, said: "Working cross-border and cross-party, political and business leaders across North Wales, the Wirral and Cheshire West and Chester want to build back better from the pandemic to achieve a greener, low-carbon future of sustainable prosperity for all our communities and citizens. The modest seedcorn funding we are seeking from the Chancellor will enable us to move these three key rail improvement schemes to the next stage of development."

