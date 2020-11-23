Aviva Community Fund Support for Neston Charity

Published: 23rd November 2020 11:35

Neston based charity, Little Actors Theatre, has been selected by Aviva to be part of this year's Aviva Community Fund.

All funds raised from public and employee donations will help support Little Actors' community theatre work in Neston.

Some of Little Actors Theatre Company's activities have continued online during lockdown

Little Actors offers professionally led performing arts activities for children and young people, plus the over 50s. Free places are available to children eligible for free school meals and there are 50% discounts for low income families.

Participation in the arts is proven to improve health and wellbeing and to reduce social isolation and loneliness. This is needed now more than ever.

Please use this link to support Little Actors and spread the word.

If you would like more information, please contact mail@littleactorstheatre.com

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.