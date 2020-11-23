Neston Civic Society - Busy Even in the Pandemic

Published: 23rd November 2020 12:20

Neston Civic Society has continued to be active during the pandemic, as this round-up of their recent news attests.

Although it is not safe to hold public talks, the committee has met as usual each month (by video conference) to scrutinise local planning applications.

In September, committee members were pleased to see an application to renovate 23 High Street, also called Church House, and better known as the former Gittins Carpet shop. This listed building has been smartly improved, ready for occupation by estate agents Hewitt Adams. During the renovation the date 1820 was discovered, along with roof timbers that came from old ships. The sundial, high up on the left, has been well painted.

Church House, High Street, Neston, re-painted.

In October the committee looked at plans to replace the building known as Gittins Warehouse, which can be seen from Neston Market Square. They suggested that three storeys rather than four would be better, as the slope of the land makes this very dominant relative to the terraced houses in Brook Street.

In November they were pleased to see an application by Bradshaw Electrical Contractors to develop offices and one-bedroom flats. Their premises are in Golden Lion Yard, one of Neston's hidden places. There is a narrow entrance from High Street, almost opposite the Town Hall, but another entrance from Churchill Way. The improvements have been imaginatively designed by local architect Stephen Quicke, a former member of the committee.

November also saw the publication of newsletter No.100, edited by Mike Shipman. (This confused some people, as the society is not 50 years old: for some time, the Society produced four newsletters a year.) The newsletter provoked this from a member: "I thought I'd write and say how much I enjoyed the latest newsletter. I always enjoy reading it but this one is exceptionally good."

Following the production of maps of Neston Conservation Area, now on display in the Market Square, the Society are working on a map of Ness Conservation Area. This is unusual, as it includes a large area of farmland towards the estuary. The reason is that three ancient sunken tracks can be found here.

At the AGM on November 19th, Rob Ward presented the annual report, thanked Mike Shipman, for editing the newsletter and for hosting the Zoom AGM. He also thanked Celia Garvey for hosting committee meetings, for organising talks, and for persuading Gavin Hunter to write an interesting article for the newsletter on Wirral's Waterways, which would have been the subject of his talk after our AGM. (The article led to Rob Ward finding manhole covers in Sytchcroft Park, which indicate the route of the brook, now culverted, which gave Brook Street its name.)

He thanked Janet Griffiths, who presented accounts showing that the Society's finances were in good shape, and Clive Edwards for auditing the accounts. He also thanked Janet for organising litter-picking and weeding parties. Even though Cheshire Community Pride judges have not been visiting this year, members of the public have said how much they appreciate the well-tended flowerbeds.

Rob Ward went on to thank Lindsey Hinks for her sterling work as Secretary, turning committee discussions into clear prose for the minutes, and comments to Cheshire West & Chester Council. He also thanked Robina Hetherington for hosting Zoom committee meetings, and for her architectural expertise in helping the committee look at planning applications. He also thanked Michelle Johnson for organising delivery of newsletters, and the volunteer members who delivered them.

Lindsey Hinks was re-elected Secretary, and Janet Griffiths Treasurer. Rob Ward stood down as Chairman, but was re-elected to the committee along with Celia Garvey, Robina Hetherington, and Michelle Johnson.

The meeting concluded with Lindsey Hinks leading. Janet Griffiths thanked Rob Ward for his work as Chairman for the past ten years, and was pleased that he was remaining a committee member.

The Society has over 200 members, but is keen to encourage more to join. The annual subscription is only £5 per household. Local residents can contact Janet Griffiths on 0151 336 5478, or email janet.griffiths.ncs@gmail.com.

Editor's Note:

I would like to add my thanks to Rob Ward for his excellent communication of the business of Neston Civic Society through AMA's pages for the past ten years. A job very well done!

