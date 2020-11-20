Local Contact Tracing Launches to Help Turn Virus Rates Around

Published: 24th November 2020 08:03

Cheshire West and Chester Council have announced a new Local Contact Tracing Partnership which will start calling people who have tested positive for Coronavirus from Wednesday, 25 November.

The news comes as the Council is urging everyone to play their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

In the partnership, which has been set up with NHS Test and Trace and Council company Qwest, the Council will contact any borough residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 which the national NHS Test and Trace service has not been able to contact within 24 hours.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and member for Little Neston, said: "Contact tracing is a vitally important part of the strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the borough.

"Effective contact tracing is based on getting in touch with as many people who have tested positive as possible and getting in touch with them as quickly as possible after their test result.

"We know from information collected by NHS Test and Trace that as many as 30% of people are not contacted at all, and for a number of people it can take more than 48 hours before they hear from Test and Trace.

"Our new partnership will work closely with NHS Test and Trace to take responsibility for those residents, aiming to reach more of them and reach them more quickly to make sure people have the support they need to self-isolate.

"It's about working together with our partners and residents, all playing our part to turn this around."

Working directly with the Council's Public Health team, specially trained contact centre staff will telephone residents to offer advice and guidance on how to self-isolate following a positive test result and ensure they have the support they need to do this successfully.

They will help residents identify anyone else who may also need to be advised to self-isolate and will make sure residents know how and when to access healthcare if they or their families develop more serious symptoms of COVID-19.

Borough infection rates remain high

With infection rates in the borough remaining relatively high and the end of lockdown on the horizon, health chiefs and political leaders at Cheshire West and Cheshire Council are appealing to everyone to keep working hard to stop the spread of the virus.

The Council is urging everyone to continue to use the basics of hands, face and space to help beat Coronavirus.

Cllr Gittins said: "Last week the borough's rate was the highest in Cheshire and Merseyside. There is no room for complacency when it comes to this virus.

"Washing your hands regularly kills the virus on them, covering your face in an enclosed space reduces its spread and keeping two metres away from people you don't live with makes you less likely to pass it on or catch it.

"We have found from a number of recent local cases that have happened in different work places, that it's easy to let your guard down , especially when having a well-earned break, having your lunch with others or with car sharing - that's why it's so important to always remember: hands, face and space.

"You don't even have to have symptoms of Coronavirus to spread it - so I can't emphasise enough how important it is to get into these habits."

The latest infection rate data shows that in the seven days to 17 November there were 900 new cases of COVID-19, and a rate of 262 per 100,000 people. In the CH64 area over the same period, a total of 45 new cases were reported, equating to a rate of 224.44 per 100,000.

Ian Ashworth, Director of Public Health at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: "We're all hoping that national lockdown ends on Wednesday, 2 December, but it is up to all of us to affect what happens next.

"We're expecting to go back into tiers, and the infection rate in our borough will have a bearing on what tier we go into.

"We know Christmas won't be the same as usual this year, but if we can get our infection rate down that will help to get restrictions eased.

"Please play your part by remembering hands, face and space and together we can turn this around."

You can watch a video of Ian outlining the current status in the borough, here.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 - a new continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss or change in your sense of smell or taste - should self-isolate immediately and book a test by calling: 119 or visiting: nhs.uk/coronavirus.

If you have symptoms you should self-isolate for 10 days unless you receive a negative test result. Anyone in your household should self-isolate for 14 days. They do not need to get a test unless they develop symptoms.

If you need support to self-isolate and do not have friends or family to help then you can call the Council's helpline on: 0300 123 7031.

If you have online access you can visit: livewell.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk for information about support available in your community.

For more information about financial support, including help with council tax payments, financial and practical support or the Test and Trace support payment, and to find out if you are eligible, visit: cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/coronavirus and click on ‘how to get help'.

