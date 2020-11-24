Entries are Coming in for Neston's 12 Days of Christmas Competitions

Published: 24th November 2020 10:00

Are you a Karaoke fan? A dancing dad? A budding poet? A make-up enthusiast? How about a crafty crafter?

All these skills and more are being put to the festive test in Neston's fabulous 12 Days of Christmas competitions.

The Daintree family in fine voice for the Christmas Karaoke competition - see their video on Day 7 of the Competition.

Every day since November 16th, a new competition has been published on the Neston in Christmas Facebook page and website and the entries are flooding in.

As well as all the fun and excitement involved in the competitions themselves, there are some fabulous prizes, too, sourced from local businesses.

The Briscoes demonstrate for Day 1 - a Christmas Dancing Family.

Paula Prytherch from Hip & Harmony CIC, who are co-ordinating the community Christmas in Neston project, said: "We are thrilled with the response to the competitions so far. It's lovely to see people really embracing the spirit of Christmas, despite the difficult times we're all living in at the moment.

"We would love to see more families dancing, singing and displaying their make-up, craft, writing and other skills, so please do get involved. The more the very much merrier!"

Full details of all the competitions, including who is judging each category, entry deadlines, prizes and other t&c's can be found on the website, but the brief list is as follows:

A Christmas dancing family A Festive Face of Make-Up A Cute Christmas Pet Name the cuddly reindeer Rate my Christmas cake Children's festive poem Christmas Karaoke Christmas Crafty Challenge Dazzling Dads Dancing Celebrate your hero Funky festive tree A Window Wonderland



Yours truly will be one of the judges - in the 8-12 years age group for Day 6's Children's Festive Poem competition, and I'm very much looking forward to reading the entries.

You can also see Gordon Wallis, from Neston Players, doing his fabulous Dancing Dad routine, on Day 9.

A quick reminder also that the entire CH64 area is invited to attend this year's Neston Christmas Lights switch-on - from the comfort of your own homes. It's going live on the Christmas in Neston website and Facebook page at 6.30pm on Saturday 28 November. As well as the lights themselves, there will be some lovely festive surprises, so please do tune in.

Tell your friends and neighbours you'll be going, by clicking 'Going' on the Facebook event page here.

