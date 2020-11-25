  • Bookmark this page

Hadlow Road Picks Up Special Best Kept Station Award

Published: 25th November 2020 10:13

This year's annual Cheshire Best Kept Station Awards had to be held virtually and was filmed with Hadlow Road Station in Willaston providing the key back drop.

Award for Hadlow Road StationChris Hampshire received the award from the event's presenter, Mark Barker.

In addition, the Grade II listed heritage railway station picked up a prize of its own - a Cheshire Best Kept Stations (2020) Special Award.

Chris Hampshire, Chair of the Friends of Hadlow Road Station, collected the award on behalf of the group. He said: "This award is a testimony to the significant volunteer effort put in by numerous FHRS volunteers in maintaining and developing Hadlow Road Station as a community resource.

"Thank you to everybody involved in Friends of Hadlow Road Station as without your active involvement and support this award would not have been received."

You can watch the whole Cheshire Best Kept Stations 2020 award event on YouTube, here.

