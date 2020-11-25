Spacehive Crowdfunding Will Offer Funding for Community Initiatives

Published: 25th November 2020 11:19

Cheshire West and Chester Council's Community Response Fund has now been fully distributed, but there's a new platform now in play, to help fund continued work going on in local areas.

Cllr Louise Gittins pictured with NCYC Manager Gareth Prytherch and volunteers earlier this year. The Centre was one of the organisation to utilise the Response Fund to provide support in the Neston area.

The Response Fund was a £500k pot of money made available to help organisation support their communities during the pandemic. It was made up of £250k from the council and a further £250k from the Westminster Foundation.

To continue efforts in local communities to adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19, the crowdfunding platform Spacehive is now being used, with the Council making a £50,000 contribution to kickstart the pot.

The funding will follow the Council's key message ‘Let's turn this around' and others interested in supporting the crowdfunding effort, such as local funders, philanthropists, businesses and community members, will be able to contribute, allowing the Council to coordinate extra funding and provide greater support to communities.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and member for Little Neston said: "The way our communities have come together during the pandemic is truly inspiring. Communities galvanised at the start of the pandemic and we set up the Community Response Fund to help them adapt and continue supporting people.

"We've distributed funding through our Community Response Fund to community initiatives as quickly as we could and it's brilliant to see the real difference it has made in our communities. We'd like to thank the Westminster Foundation for its kind donation as the extra £250,000 has gone a long way to supporting our residents.

"We appreciate the continuing pressures community initiatives are facing, particularly with the national guidelines, so that's why we've decided to kickstart this fundraising effort with a £50,000 contribution.

"We'd encourage anyone needing support to get in touch and for those wanting to support this effort to donate to the crowdfunding platform."

How to apply

Community initiatives will be able to apply for funding by completing a simple application form and submitting it to the Chester Locality team at: chesterlocality@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk. You can request an application form by emailing the same address.

A panel, including representatives from Cheshire West Voluntary Action (CWVA), will review the application forms and the aim is to turn them around within 72 hours.

Funding will be able to support key priorities, including food poverty, isolation and befriending services, mental health support, older people's services, support for children and young people and financial hardship.

The fundraising platform on Spacehive is now live and the Council is accepting applications from community initiatives.

Visit the fundraising platform

