Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Arson Attack on Cars in Burton

Published: 25th November 2020 14:51

Detectives from Cheshire Constabulary are appealing for information and footage from members of the public after two cars were set on fire in Burton, near Neston.

A police car blocks the road through Burton after the incident on Tuesday evening. Photo courtesy of Colin Kerrigan on Facebook.

Two males travelling on an orange off-road motorbike started the fires in The Village at around 6.30pm on Tuesday 24 November. The cars that were set on fire were not parked near to each other. Both fires were extinguished by firefighters, but had already caused extensive damage to both vehicles.

The offenders were both white and were wearing face coverings. The one who was riding the off-road bike looked to be in his early 20s and was wearing a black woollen hat and a black balaclava. The other offender, who sat on the handlebars when the bike was in motion, is estimated to be around 14 to 15 years old. He had short dark hair and a black face mask on.

They fled on the bike in the direction of Neston following the arson attacks.

Enquiries in relation to them are ongoing and officers are urging anyone with any information or footage that may aid their investigation to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Shyami Williams, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: "Fire spreads quickly and can put lives as well as properties and possessions in danger.

"Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of these arson incidents but they have resulted in two parked cars suffering extensive damage.

"I would like to reassure members of the community that these are believed to be isolated arson attacks and we are determined to establish who started the fires and make them face the consequences of their actions.

"As part of our ongoing enquiries we want to speak to anyone who was in the area and believes that they saw something that could help our investigation.

"We also want to hear from anyone who thinks they may know who the offenders are, or have CCTV or dashcam footage of them."

Anyone with information or footage that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 858988, give the details on https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

