High Streets Re-opening With Safety in Mind

Published: 27th November 2020 11:18

Cheshire West and Chester Council are supporting the re-opening of high streets across the borough after lockdown, with a new campaign aimed at keeping communities safe, whilst encouraging people to shop locally.

The strapline for the new campaign is 'Calmly, Warmly, Carefully' #EatDrinkShopCWC.

How one of the new bollard covers will look - soon to be popping up in Neston town centre.

Posters, bin stickers, bollard covers and other materials will carry the message across town centres, to convey a warmer feel than the previous signs installed earlier in the pandemic, which had a more 'official' tone.

As the high streets re-open, the borough enters a new phase under Tier 2 restrictions.

Christmas lights and decorations are up across west Cheshire, with Neston's lights being officially switched on in a virtual event this Saturday.

Shoppers are still being asked to observe social distancing, cover faces when indoors and wash their hands regularly whilst Cheshire West and Chester Council has been working with businesses to help stay COVID safe.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, said: "We are expecting a busy few weeks leading up to Christmas, we appreciate how tough it's been for our high streets and understandably some shoppers can be nervous returning to shops.

"Please come back to our shops and leave yourself more time, as there may be queues. Being Careful, by keeping two metres apart and remembering to wear face coverings and washing your hands regularly. There will be a Warm welcome waiting."

More of the messages that will be appearing in shopping areas.

The Council has been making sure high streets are as welcoming as possible. High streets and street furniture are being cleaned with a high-pressure jet wash and Chester's ‘big belly' bins have all now been fitted with foot pedals to reduce having to touch surfaces.

Additional hand washing facilities are being provided in the city centre outside public toilets (that have remained open during the current lockdown). 3,000 floor stickers are being put in place helping to mark queuing areas outside shops and encourage social distancing.

Added Councillor Shore: "There has been a lot of work with partners including Northwich and Chester BIDS and Marketing Cheshire to make sure there is a safe welcome as our high streets re-open.

"Since the summer we have had a team of Capable guardians helping businesses and the public on our high streets. Over the past few weeks we have also increased the number of co-sign radios for our businesses, these are mainly used to help with security issues but during the pandemic, the Capable guardians can be called for help with queue management or for other practical assistance."

The Capable guardians are uniformed high street information officers that have been supporting high streets across the borough with information and guidance.

Tier 2 Restrictions

Retail can be open

Entertainment can be open

Personal care can be open

Accommodation can be open

Indoor leisure e.g. gyms and swimming can be open

Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants. Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with substantial meals. Last orders 10pm and must close by 11pm

Travel, the number of journeys should be reduced where possible and avoid travel into Tier three areas (except where necessary for work, education, medical attention, youth services or caring responsibilities)

Large events, live performances open to the public but with 50 per cent capacity, or 2,000 outdoors / 1,000 indoors (whichever is lower). Social contact limits apply

