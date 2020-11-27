Neston Methodist Church Joins in With the Window Wanderland

Author: Margaret Heibel Published: 27th November 2020 11:24

Margaret Heibel shares with AboutMyArea readers a message from Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre.

As we celebrate the birth of Christ after a difficult year of Covid virus, climate change, natural disasters, wars and Brexit, we remember that God, in Jesus ‘Emmanuel,' came to be with us and is always with us.

Neston Methodist Church has decorated its porch windows with lights, nativity sets and angels as part of Neston's Window Wanderland. We invite you to wander past, look at the display and remember that God is always with you, with me, with us. Wishing everyone God's blessing and a joyful Christmas.

