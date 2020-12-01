Meet Your New Editor for AboutMyArea and Neston Life

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 1st December 2020 09:09

As many of you are already aware, I will be standing down as editor of AboutMyArea and Neston Life at the end of this year. However, I am delighted to announce that this is just the beginning of a new era.

Taking over from me with effect from 1st January 2021 will be local resident Katie Robson, who puts a toe in the water here with a bit of information about herself, so that you can start to get to know her.

Katie Robson - incoming editor of AboutMyArea and Neston Life

Katie says: "My family and I moved to Neston at the end of 2019 having fallen in love with our beautiful area. What we found here is a real community spirit that has only shone brighter throughout the pandemic. I feel proud to call Neston home and want to play my part and that's where AMA and Neston Life enters the picture.

"My background is in marketing and I have enjoyed being mum to Finley for 3 years now. He starts big school next September and now is the right time for me to embark on new challenges.

"I know first-hand the value of AboutMyArea because we used the resource to learn all about Neston before we even moved here. I really was so excited to see it advertised for sale and I'm very enthusiastic to make sure that this community asset lives on.

"Carrie's enthusiasm and commitment are commendable, and she moves on to exciting times, leaving behind her a legacy I feel passionate to uphold. I will continue the mission to provide you with all the latest news and local information and keep you abreast of all things Neston.

"I can't wait to start receiving all your correspondence and hope I can make Carrie proud. Here's to 2021 and beyond."

Getting in touch



From 1st January Katie will be contactable on neston@aboutmyarea.co.uk. If you would like to make contact prior to that, she can be reached on 07368 210509.

By way of reassurance to all our readers and advertisers, Katie and I have been working together (virtually) over the last few weeks and will continue to right up until the end of this year, to ensure a seamless handover. My email address correspondence will be forwarded to the new address from 1st January, and all clients will be contacted in the next week or so with the information you need.

The last Neston News of 2020 will be published on Wednesday 23 December, so if you have any stories, photos, promotions or anything else that you would like to see published by then, please make sure we have it no later than Monday 21 December.

Here's to the New Year and era ahead!

