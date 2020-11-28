  • Bookmark this page

Neston Businesses Go All Out For Christmas

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 28th November 2020 12:11

What an amazing effort is being made by local businesses to bring some Christmas cheer to us all.

Throughout the town centre and other shopping areas, businesses have been decorating their premises to join in with the Window Wanderland and to welcome us all to come and look more closely once the lockdown ends on December 2nd.

The energy they have managed to muster, despite what has been an appalling year for them, is a huge credit to our local business people.  Please, show them as much support as you can, on the run up to Christmas and beyond.

Here are the photos we've been sent so far. If you've seen other examples, or if you are a local business and would like to submit photos of your display, please send them to us by email.

You can also see some more very creative displays on the Christmas in Neston Window Wanderland page here.

Christmas displays - local businessesThe Blue Bicycle. Photo by Bernard Rose

Christmas displays - local businessesElephant Coffee. Photo by Bernard Rose

Christmas displays - local businessesGerrards. Photo by Bernard Rose

Christmas displays - local businessesCosta Coffee. Photo by Bernard Rose

Christmas displays - local businessesEmma Jane Interiors. Photo by Bernard Rose

Christmas displays - local businessesReal Food Kitchen. Photo by Bernard Rose

Christmas displays - local businessesPaisley Grey. Photo by Bernard Rose

Christmas displays - local businessesTimeless Kitchens and Bathrooms. Photo by Bernard Rose

Christmas displays - local businessesMGC Solicitors. Photo by Brenda Roe

Christmas displays - local businessesHospice of the Good Shepherd shop. Photo by Brenda Roe

Christmas displays - local businessesNeston Pet Supplies. Photo by Brenda Roe

Christmas displays - local businessesShop4Neston. Photo by Brenda Roe

 

