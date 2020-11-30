A Tough Year But OAKS Schools are Going Strong

Author: Nic Phipps, OAKS Charity Published: 30th November 2020 09:01

Nic Phipps from Neston-based charity OAKS, which has established schools in Bo, Sierra Leone, updates us on what's been happening there in 2020 and their plans for the future.



The OAKS schools in Bo have, like us, been affected by the consequences of the Covid-19 virus. The country has a population of 7 million and, to date, has had 2400 confirmed cases and 74 associated deaths reported.

Hands up who loves school! Masks must be worn, but education goes on in Bo.

Schools across the country shut down at Easter and did not open again until Monday October 12th - with mandatory mask coverings. Exceptions were made for the attendance of the last year classes of both Primary and Secondary, who were in for a month in July to fast track revise, so as to take their end of school exams to ascertain promotion.

In all this time we have been paying the teachers salaries as per our duty of care (as this was no fault of their own) and proceeding with our OAKS 2 expansion of the Secondary school from four classes to a target of eight. Our reduced resources and income stream impacted by the Covid virus and cancelled Spring Ball, has meant we have reduced our expectation to a structurally complete four classes with outside plastering, walkway, windows, doors and painting.

Four new classrooms under construction.

To all intents and purposes this looks finished, but we had only completed one classroom ready for this October's start - the others need an average of £3500 per classroom to finish them off with ceiling, flooring, plastering, painting and furniture.

Notwithstanding this, the community is overcome with the progress of the school, as demonstrated by a capacity entrance of 45 per class in JSS 1, 2 and 3 with an additional stream for JSS1 of 45 as we look to manage expansion by a class per year ... we even now have a waiting list!

Both we here in the UK, but more desperately the teachers and pupils in Bo, are urgently waiting for the results of the summer's end of year exams - not marked as yet due to Covid - there is great expectation that we will have very good results propelling our status even higher. Recently we were one of the few schools locally that had children receive awards from the local education authority in a prize-giving to twelve children with exceptional results for last year. Each receiving a school bag, certificate and £30 cash reward ( when a teacher receives £100 salary per month this puts the reward in perspective!)

One of twelve students to receive an award for exceptional results

With regards our existing primary school which now stands on its own dedicated site (not sharing with Junior Secondary school), they have had another 100% pass rate in their end of year NPSE tests. We are in the top 19% this year for 100% success - bearing in mind this happens every year, we are surely in the top 10% for consistency.

We have employed a new dedicated Maths teacher for advanced classes 4, 5 and 6 and year 1 graduate primary teacher whilst identifying heads of English and Maths advancement for years 1,2 and 3 to try to take to the next level of progress and challenge the long established schools in the district.

We now teach over 520 children across two schools, with plans to expand to over 600 in the next academic year - assuming Covid restrictions are relaxed.

New intake enjoying a Maths lesson

It is a frustration that the trustees have not been able to visit since February and we are most anxious to visit in order to further cement progress and iron out issues that can kick us on further. Yet, it is indeed progress that independently without us the Primary school have achieved another 100% pass, we have record registered attendance at both schools due to proven and sustained demand, Building work has been completed on time and on budget and the future JSS results are optimistically looked forward to. This is indeed sustainable progress and a good news story for the third world, often accused of corruption and wasting money.

Thank you



To those who continue to sponsor a teacher - I hope you feel this tangible progress is worthy of commitment - as demonstrated, the £100 per month teaches 45 children - and teaches them well.

To those that have given two significant grants - Rosemary and Chris Piggot for capital school expansion and St Edmunds and Wyvern School in Salisbury whose children have collected throughout last year for further classroom expansion.

To North Wirral Rotary who have enabled us to expand medical health care into our OAKS 2, leading to record attendance and record medical treatment across a tracked range of illnesses.

To St Columba Church in Chester who, through their help of our founder Margaret Jarrett, have continued to support the tangible progress and best Christian merits in the progress of our institutions

For those that make a smaller but incredibly important donations - thank you - every £1 hits the ground - there are no deductions - and I hope you consider progress worthy of your support.

If you are interested in making a regular contribution, please see our website for details. You can be part of the inspiration and please tell others so they can come on board and make a real delivered difference.

As previously mentioned talks and presentations are available to demonstrate the worthwhile progress that can be made in a managed environment in Africa.

Thank you for your attention and support.

Nic Phipps

Trustee

OAKS Charity

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.