Santa's Sleigh Routes in Neston 2020
Wave to Santa and help raise funds for local charities.
Due to the ongoing restrictions in place around the COVID-19 pandemic, street collections cannot take place this year. However, that's not going to stop Santa putting in an appearance.
Organised by Neston Rotary Club, Santa's Sleigh will be touring the area as usual during December, with extended routes to ensure as many people as possible can see him, from the safety of their own homes and gardens. Families will be warmly welcomed to wave to Santa from a safe distance, and the sights and sounds of the Sleigh and Santa's helpers will all bring festive cheer to the neighbourhood.
There will be no scheduled stops and, this year, if you would like to make a donation, it will be online (details to be advised)or you can text NESTONSANTA followed by the amount in pounds to 70470 (eg NESTONSANTA3 if you want to donate £3).
Money raised this year will be donated to Neston Angels, Cheshire Young Carers and other local Rotary charities.
Wednesday 16 December, 6-7.30pm - West Vale and Greenfields Drive
West Vale
Allan's Meadow
Kenilworth Road
Marshlands Road
Colliery Green Drive
Greenfields Drive
Coniston Road
Hampton Crescent
Henley Road
Sutton Avenue
Thirlmere Road
West Vale
Map below:
Thursday 17th December, 6-7.30pm -Ringway to The Green
Ringway
Liverpool Road
Drake Road
Shakespear Road
Jonson Road
Frobisher Road
Raby Park Road
Blackey's Lane
Breezehill Road
Bushell Road
Bendee Road
Lees Lane
Rocklee Gardens
Victoria Road
Talbot Avenue
Derwent Way
Moreland Avenue
Mellock Lane
The Green
Map in two parts below:
Monday 21st December, 6-7.30pm - Barnacre Drive to Earle Drive via Neston Town Centre
Barnacre Drive
Tithebarn Drive
The Looms
The Parade
Bevyl Drive
Brooklands Road
Coastguard Lane
The Parade
Station Road
Springcroft
Parkgate Road
The Cross
High Street
Park Street
The Priory
Leighton Road
Earle Drive
Map in two parts below:
