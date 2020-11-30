Santa's Sleigh Routes in Neston 2020

Published: 30th November 2020 13:11





Wave to Santa and help raise funds for local charities.



Due to the ongoing restrictions in place around the COVID-19 pandemic, street collections cannot take place this year. However, that's not going to stop Santa putting in an appearance.

Organised by Neston Rotary Club, Santa's Sleigh will be touring the area as usual during December, with extended routes to ensure as many people as possible can see him, from the safety of their own homes and gardens. Families will be warmly welcomed to wave to Santa from a safe distance, and the sights and sounds of the Sleigh and Santa's helpers will all bring festive cheer to the neighbourhood.

There will be no scheduled stops and, this year, if you would like to make a donation, it will be online (details to be advised)or you can text NESTONSANTA followed by the amount in pounds to 70470 (eg NESTONSANTA3 if you want to donate £3).

Money raised this year will be donated to Neston Angels, Cheshire Young Carers and other local Rotary charities.

Wednesday 16 December, 6-7.30pm - West Vale and Greenfields Drive



West Vale

Allan's Meadow

Kenilworth Road

Marshlands Road

Colliery Green Drive

Greenfields Drive

Coniston Road

Hampton Crescent

Henley Road

Sutton Avenue

Thirlmere Road

West Vale

Map below:

Thursday 17th December, 6-7.30pm -Ringway to The Green



Ringway

Liverpool Road

Drake Road

Shakespear Road

Jonson Road

Frobisher Road

Raby Park Road

Blackey's Lane

Breezehill Road

Bushell Road

Bendee Road

Lees Lane

Rocklee Gardens

Victoria Road

Talbot Avenue

Derwent Way

Moreland Avenue

Mellock Lane

The Green

Map in two parts below:

Monday 21st December, 6-7.30pm - Barnacre Drive to Earle Drive via Neston Town Centre

Barnacre Drive

Tithebarn Drive

The Looms

The Parade

Bevyl Drive

Brooklands Road

Coastguard Lane

The Parade

Station Road

Springcroft

Parkgate Road

The Cross

High Street

Park Street

The Priory

Leighton Road

Earle Drive

Map in two parts below:





