PetPals Say - Be Aware, Some Christmas Foods Can Be Harmful to Pets

Published: 1st December 2020 09:07

Pet carers PetPals Wirral West, who are based in Neston, have asked us to share a timely warning with AboutMyArea readers, to help keep everyone's pets safe this Christmas.

Did you know that many of the products we bring into our homes, especially for Christmas, are highly poisonous for cats and dogs? Please be vigilant this Christmas, to avoid an unnecessary trip to the vets, or worse.

Highly Poisonous for your pets

Christmas is a time when many of our homes are stocked with our favourite festive foods and it's all too easy for people to forget that many items in our homes at this time of year, can be highly poisonous, resulting in an emergency trip to the vets to get your pet's stomach pumped or, in some cases, much worse.

Dogs should avoid:

Chocolate

Currants/Sultanas/Grapes

Christmas pudding

Christmas cake

Mince pies

Holly

Mistletoe

Poinsettia

Alcohol

Nuts

Cream

Cooked Bones

Blue Cheese

Onions

Mushrooms

Yeast

Coffee

Salt

Chewing Gum

Cat food

Our feline friends aren't totally risk free when it comes to Christmas either; as the following list will confirm.

Cats should avoid:

Pot plants - daffodils, iris, hyacinth, amaryllis, lilies

Mistletoe

Cooked turkey bones

Onions

Garlic

Chocolate

Nuts

Blue cheese

Christmas cake

Christmas pudding

Mince Pies

Alcohol

Visiting friends and family over the festive period and haven't booked your pet care yet? Contact Petpals to check their availability. Email wirralwest@petpals.com or call Jayne on 07957 455012.

More information on Christmas dangers for dogs.

More information on Christmas dangers for cats.

